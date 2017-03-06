Marlins’ Edinson Volquez throws no-hitter vs. Diamondbacks

MIAMI — Edinson Volquez of the Miami Marlins threw a no-hitter against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Volquez struck out 10, walked two and threw 98 pitches. He came into Saturday 1-7 this season.

Volquez was shaken up after three pitches, turning his right ankle and falling when he collided with Arizona leadoff man Rey Fuentes while covering first. Volquez needed a couple minutes to recover, before deciding to stay in the game.

The most recent Marlins’ no-hitter was Sept. 29, 2013, by Henderson Alvarez against the Detroit Tigers. The last time the Diamondbacks were no-hit also came against the Marlins — by Anibal Sanchez on Sept. 6, 2006.

Jake Arrieta of the Cubs had MLB’s most recent no-hitter, on April 21, 2016.

Marlins No-Hitters

June 3, 2017 — Edinson Volquez vs. Arizona, 3-0

Sept. 29, 2013 — Henderson Alvarez vs. Detroit, 1-0

Sept. 6, 2006 — Anibal Sanchez vs. Arizona, 2-0

May 12, 2001 — A.J. Burnett at San Diego, 3-0

June 10, 1997 — Kevin Brown at San Francisco, 9-0

May 11, 1996 — Al Leiter vs. Colorado, 11-0