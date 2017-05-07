Marshall sets tone for Bandits, who seek third straight NPF title

Bandits leadoff hitter Sammy Marshall may only be 23 and in the midst of just her third National Pro Fastpitch season, but she has quickly adjusted to carrying veteran status.

Capturing Cowles Cup championships in each of her her first two years with the Bandits has made Marshall a household name on a roster full of 15 new faces. But having endured through last season when the Bandits scuffled through much of the summer only to rebound for their second straight NPF title has provided Marshall not only with the know-how, but the confidence that the Bandits may have what it takes to win their third straight championship.

Much like last year, the Bandits (12-13) haven’t found their stride as of yet. But if Marshall has learned anything, it’s that things can fall into place faster than expected and more importantly, just at the right time.

And if Marshall ever finds herself too wrapped up in the present, she falls back on the counsel of third baseman Stacy May Johnson, who constantly says, “You don’t need to be good in June. You just have to be good in August.”

“It seems obvious,” Marshall said. “You never really think about it that way because you think every game is super important – which it is – but when push comes to shove, as long as we’re playing our best ball come middle of August, that’s when we want to play our best.”

Last season, the Bandits wound up as the No. 3 seed heading into the postseason, but shocked the regular-season champion USSSA Pride to win its second straight Cowles Cup despite finishing the year at just .500.

An ownership change put this season in doubt before the Village of Rosemont took the team’s reins in January. With change came some uncertainty. And over the season’s first 25 games, the Bandits have needed time to come together after returning only nine players.

Still, Marshall sees plenty of potential for a three-peat. And if the Bandits do win yet another title, Marshall will be a major reason why.

While the Bandits’ collection of new talent has needed time to find its footing, Marshall has taken on a starring role. As of Wednesday, Marshall led the league with 32 hits and 17 runs scored while her .390 batting average ranks fourth.

Although hitting leadoff is nothing new for Marshall, who has always hit at the top including during her college career at Western Illinois, having so much inexperience on the Bandits roster this season has made the Naperville native even more pivotal.

“I take pride in getting the team going and being that sparkplug that hopefully generates a lot of momentum,” Marshall said. “If we can get that on our side, that can be a huge factor of who wins the game.

“For me, I just like to get on, I like to get moved over and I like to score runs early. So if I can get on base and do all those things for the team, I think we’re sitting pretty for the rest of the game.”

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_