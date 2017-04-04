Martellus Bennett, Fenwick step up to help Morgan Park get rings

Chicago Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin celebrates with his team after a 69-67 win in the IHSA boys' Class 3A basketball state championship over Oak Park Fenwick in Peoria, Ill., Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Ron Johnson/Journal Star via AP)

A thrilling fourth quarter comeback win secured Morgan Park the 2017 Class 3A state basketball title last month. Star guard Ayo Dosunmu was injured, so the Mustangs relied on two freshmen to pick up the slack. Fenwick led by 11 points with less than six minutes to play.

Morgan Park charged back to tie the game in regulation and win in overtime. So it is fitting that securing state championship rings was almost as dramatic.

Last week things looked bleak. Morgan Park didn’t have the money to purchase the rings and Chicago Public Schools was unable to help. But then Morgan Park athletic director Michael Berger posted a plea for donations on Twitter.

Money started to come in after that, including a generous donation from a Fenwick parent. Then some celebrities got involved.