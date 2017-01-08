Packers tight end Martellus Bennett and Jets safety Jamal Adams have contradictory viewpoints on CTE.
On Tuesday, Adams sparked outrage after he told fans that the football field would be the “perfect place to die.”
The rookie’s cavalier quote came days after a study was published that showed all but one of the 111 former NFL players’ brains had signs of CTE.
Adams’ quote resonated with Bennett, who in a pair of tweets said he isn’t willing to die for football.
Bennett also appeared to have subtweeted Adams, telling him and other young players to “find a higher purpose in life.”
Keana McMahon, ex-wife of late Steeler offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk, was also not fond of what Adams said.
“I don’t even know what to say,” McMahon told the New York Daily News Tuesday. “[Adams] doesn’t know what’s coming down the pipeline. He has no idea what dealing with someone who has CTE is like.”