Martellus Bennett sounds off on Jamal Adams’ CTE comment

Martellus Bennett tweeted that he's not willing to die on the football field. | Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett and Jets safety Jamal Adams have contradictory viewpoints on CTE.

On Tuesday, Adams sparked outrage after he told fans that the football field would be the “perfect place to die.”

Jets rookie Jamal Adams was asked about CTE at fan forum says "perfect place to die" would be on football field. Fans applaud.Uncomfortable. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) July 31, 2017

The rookie’s cavalier quote came days after a study was published that showed all but one of the 111 former NFL players’ brains had signs of CTE.

Adams’ quote resonated with Bennett, who in a pair of tweets said he isn’t willing to die for football.

Look football is great but I ain't dying for this shit. Lol. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) July 31, 2017

Bennett also appeared to have subtweeted Adams, telling him and other young players to “find a higher purpose in life.”

I hope All these young cats that are willing to die for the game of football find a higher purpose in life. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) July 31, 2017

Keana McMahon, ex-wife of late Steeler offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk, was also not fond of what Adams said.

“I don’t even know what to say,” McMahon told the New York Daily News Tuesday. “[Adams] doesn’t know what’s coming down the pipeline. He has no idea what dealing with someone who has CTE is like.”