Martellus Bennett ranks Jay Cutler third of QB he’s played with

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 20: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears (R) and Martellus Bennett #83 on the sidelines during the first quarter at Soldier Field on September 20, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Arizona Cardinals won 48-23. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Tight end Martellus Bennett has never been shy about sharing his opinions.

In nine seasons in the NFL, the outspoken former Bear has played for four different teams: the Cowboys, Giants, Patriots. During the offseason he has signed a three-year deal with the Packers.

He was asked Friday on the NFL Network’s Total Access to rank the quarterbacks he’s played with in his career.

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler comes in third out of five quarterbacks behind his current the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (1) and the Patriots’ Tom Brady (2). But Cutler did beat out the Giants’ Eli Manning (4) and the Cowboys’ Tony Romo (5).

This ranking is despite Bennett trashing Cutler along with his brother, Seahawks defensive lineman Michael, last year in an interview with ESPN.com.

“Worst quarterback in the NFL,” Michael Bennett said.

His brother was not much more complementary “I’d be open and he’d throw into double coverage,” Martellus said.