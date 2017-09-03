Matt Davidson has big day as White Sox beat D-Backs 4-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Matt Davidson entered Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks in an 0-for-11 skid that included six strikeouts, but he laced three hits — including a monstrous home run that landed on some ranch, just not Camelback — and drove in three runs for the White Sox in a 4-2 Cactus League victory.

If Todd Frazier is dealt away at some point, Davidson looks like a potential next-man-up at third base. His bat could make him part of the mix for 2017 regardless.

GLOVE AFFAIRS

It was a second straight impressive start for Lucas Giolito, who gave up a solo home run to Chris Owens but otherwise held down the fort while working on locating his curveball for “glove strikes.” There were some early ones in the dirt, but the 22-year-old right-hander is determined to stick with it.

Matt Davidson blasted a monstrous home run and added two more hits Thursday at Camelback Ranch. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“Throw it for a glove strike and it becomes a new weapon,” he said.

Giolito, acquired by the Sox last December in the Adam Eaton trade with the Nationals, has really taken to his new teammates.

“We’re playing for the team on the front of the jersey,” he said, “not for the name on the back.”

OTHERS OF NOTE

Kevan Smith, the catcher who has been paired with Giolito all spring, doubled and homered.

Center field prospect Jacob May had a spectacular catch, gloving a ball on a dead sprint before smashing into the wall. Popped right back up, somehow.

ON DECK

Sox at Brewers, Phoenix, 2:05 p.m., whitesox.com, Reynaldo Lopez vs. Tommy Milone.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com