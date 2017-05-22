Matt Davidson returns to Arizona as threat in White Sox lineup

PHOENIX – So far, so good for Matt Davidson.

So far, as in one quarter of the way into his first full major league season.

So good, as in Davidson entered the White Sox game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday (8:40 p.m. CST, CSN, 890-AM) with eight homers and 23 RBI over 102 at-bats in 31 of the Sox’ 42 games, an early pace that puts him on track for 28 homers and 93 RBI. He is tied for the team lead in homers with Avisail Garcia and Jose Abreu despite having considerably fewer plate appearances.

So far, as in Davidson has launched five homers 401 or more feet, including 442 against Anibal Sanchez and 435 on a pitch from Ian Kennedy.

Matt Davidson hits an RBI-single in the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners to score Todd Frazier, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Seattle. (AP)

So good, as in opposing pitchers know that Davidson can be struck out but they need to tread carefully with him.

“I feel like I’ve stayed pretty consistent, and no matter how the at-bat ends I feel like I’m a threat in the lineup,’’ Davidson said. “They might make some good pitches, but if they make a mistake I’m going to try to do some damage. I feel like they’re being careful with me and as a hitter. You want that presence about you.’’

Playing at Chase Field marks a homecoming for the 26-year-old third baseman who has got most of his at-bats as a designated hitter. A supplemental first-round draft choice of the D-backs in 2009 (35th overall), Davidson was a well-regarded prospect when the Sox acquired him in exchange for closer Addison Reed during the winter of 2013.

Davidson had hit .237 with three homers and driven in 12 runs with the Diamondbacks while batting .237 in 31 games in 2013.

Then he struggled mightily at AAA Charlotte, batting .199 and .203 with high strikeout rates while managing to poke 20 and 23 homers in 2014 and 2015.

Last season was much better (.268 with 10 homers and 46 RBI) in 75 games. Then he broke a bone in his foot after getting rewarded with a callup and was out for the season.

As the Sox rebuild in 2017, Davidson is finding his way as a major league regular, and he could be in for more time at third base should Todd Frazier get traded. But in the meantime, he’s learning to fit in as a DH and occasional corner infielder.

“Plenty of at-bats, yeah,’’ Davidson said. “The role of DHing has been a little different as far as keeping the body warm. But that will be easier when the weather warms up.’’

Davidson was looking forward to his homecoming of sorts at Chase Field, but it’s not that big of a deal, he said.

“I have some good friends over there and it will be different to be on the other side but it’s been so long now,’’ he said. “But I’m excited for it, I really enjoy that stadium.’’

Davidson owns a five-game hitting streak, during which he is 7-for-20 with two homers. He owns a .245/.297/.520 hitting line with an OPS of .817 that ranks fourth on the team behind Avisail Garcia (.992), Yolmer Sanchez (822) and Jose Abreu (.820).

“I didn’t kind of know what the role was going to be as far as the amount of playing time but I’m starting to get into a rhythm playing more,’’ said Davidson, who has started 13 games at DH, 10 at third base and three at first base. “Learning a lot how they’re pitching me but also learning that the key to your success is staying locked into your approach and not giving up pitches by swinging out the of the zone.’’

Davidson batted .368 with four homers and 14 RBI in his first 12 games, then retreated. Now he seems to be coming back around a bit.

“I was really locked in and then I started chasing some pitches and not taking advantage of good pitches to hit,’’ he said. “Around 100 at-bats, overall I feel pretty good about how things have gone.’’