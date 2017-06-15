Matt Davidson stays on home run tear as White Sox take series from O’s

Another day, another homer for Matt Davidson.

The White Sox designated hitter hit his team-leading 14 of the season against Chris Tillman to break a scoreless tie in the Sox’ 5-2 victory over the Orioles Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was the fourth long ball in as many games, this one carrying 408 feet on a similarly high flight path inside the left-field foul pole but not as far as his grand slam the night before.

The last Sox to hit homers in four consecutive games was Alex Rios in 2013. Next on Davidson’s watch list are the six Sox who have homered in five consecutive games: A.J. Pierzynski, Paul Konerko, Carlos Lee, Frank Thomas (twice), Ron Kittle and Greg Luzinski. Davidson is the first since Konerko to homer in every game of a four-game series since Konerko did it against the Mariners in 2010.

Davidson will take his home run tour north of the border when the Sox play three games against the Blue Jays in Toronto this weekend.

The victory gave the Sox (29-36) three wins in their four-game road series, a nice respite after a 2-7 road trip and before a six-game trip that continues in Minneapolis against the Twins.

After the Orioles tied the game at 1 in the fifth, Davidson doubled and scored the first of four Sox runs four in the sixth, coming across on Melky Cabrera’s two-run bases loaded single. The Sox filled them when Kevan Smith’s sacrifice bunt between the mound and third was not fielded as third baseman Manny Machado retreated to third to cover the bag.

Jimmy Yacabonis walked Jose Abreu with the bases loaded and Leury Garcia hit a deep sacrifice fly for the third and fourth runs of the inning, making it 5-1. Leury Garcia entered the game when Avisail Garcia was ejected by first base umpire Paul Emmel after Emmel ruled Garcia failed to check his swing with two strikes in the fifth. Manager Rick Renteria, who came on the field to argue with Emmel, was also thrown out of the game.

Sox lefty David Holmberg pitched 4 1/3 innings and Anthony Swarzak, Chris Beck and Tommy Kahnle combined for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief innings.

Closer David Robertson, pitching in a non-save situation in the ninth, allowed a leadoff homer to Wellington Castillo that cut the Sox lead to 5-2.