Matt Davidson, White Sox still waiting for wrist to heal

Matt Davidson can do everything you need to play baseball.

Well, except for one pretty important part of the game.

“I can do pretty much everything except swing. I’m working out, running, taking ground balls and standing in on bullpens and stuff like that,” Davidson said. “Just trying to do as much as I can and doing some front-arm with my lead (left) hand, hitting off the tee and flips. But that’s about it.”

Davidson (right wrist contusion) had hoped to be ready for the Dodgers series that starts Tuesday in Los Angeles but will only accompany the team to the West Coast so he can continue working. Then he’ll likely head to Class AAA Charlotte on a rehab assignment before returning to the White Sox.

Matt Davidson, seen here homering on July 30, is still waiting for his wrist to heal. | AP

“It hasn’t been getting too much better right now, so we’re going to re-evaluate the next couple days and then go from there,” Davidson said. “The good thing is, the doctors say that one day you’ll just kind of wake up and it’ll be gone. We’re kind of waiting for that and then we’ll go from there.”

Davidson said everything is fine structurally.

Farm fun

Another day, another bit of good news from the Sox farm system.

On Saturday, Michael Kopech got a no-decision but threw seven scoreless innings for Class AA Birmingham against Chattanooga. Kopech struck out 10, and is 4-1 with a 0.66 ERA and 54 strikeouts over his last six starts. Through Saturday, Kopech led the Southern League 155 strikeouts.

Eloy Jimenez, meanwhile, continued his surge since coming to the Sox organization as part of the Jose Quintana deal. On Saturday, Jimenez went 3 for 5 with two home runs and extended his hitting streak to 11 games as Class A Winston-Salem beat Lynchburg. Jimenez entered play Sunday hitting .380 with a .446 on-base percentage and eight homers since getting traded.

Pitching in

James Shields remained winless since June 29 but had one of his better outings Saturday, going six innings and allowing three runs while recording a season-high eight strikeouts. Shields also gave the Sox their fourth consecutive quality start, a season high.

“I think that pitching, it’s true, it can be contagious,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Shields was also encouraged.

“I was nice to get some swings and misses today, get some strikeouts when I needed it,” Shields said Saturday. “We’re just going to work off of that. It was good.”

