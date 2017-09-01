Mazonia Ice fishing: Updates on regulations and openings

Finding or stomping down openings is the hardest part of fishing and getting away at Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area. Credit: Dale Bowman

There was an ad rule change this year, which altered some of the regulations on the reopening of ice fishing at Mazonia. And that matters to ice fishermen, who are anxious to get out there.

As for years, Monster Lake at Mazonia South remains open year-round. The other South unit lakes reopen to fishing on Monday, Jan. 16, the day after deer hunting ends.

The North unit reopens to fishing on Feb. 16, after rabbit hunting ends.

Any ice fishing is at your own risk. Hours are 6 a.m.-sunset.

For bait shop, check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822.–in South Wilmington.

(Sorry about the warmer weather photo. I cannot find my ice photos from Mazonia because I can’t remember what file name I filed them under.)