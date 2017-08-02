McCarty prepared to help lead a culture change with Fire

After a six-year run with the Chicago Red Bulls, Dax McCarty will take on a vital role with the Fire in their request to again become a playoff team. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Until Dax McCarty joined his new Fire teammates this week, the only perspective the 29-year-old midfielder had on the struggling franchise was that of an outsider.

The former New York Red Bulls captain’s assessment, much like his personality, was direct and brutally honest. Simply put, the performance he saw from a team that has finished with Major League Soccer’s worst record the past two seasons, hasn’t been good enough.

“It looked like losing almost became accepted and a culture of losing with this club almost became the norm,” McCarty said Tuesday. “From the front office down to the players, down to all the staff, it almost just seemed like they were indifferent about winning. That’s crazy to me. That’s insane.”

McCarty now has the chance to shift the culture.

McCarty fills the role of a boss that general manager Nelson Rodriguez had been fervently searching for and provides a brand of leadership that has been lacking. McCarty becomes the latest addition to a club that, this offseason, been actively improving a roster that coach Veljko Paunovic said now includes more champions and players accustomed to winning. McCarty is fresh off a training stint with the U.S. Men’s National Team, which delayed his arrival to Fire training camp, but which allowed McCarty to work through emotions that ranged from shock and anger to disappointment and sadness stemming from a trade that caught him off guard.

McCarty’s emotional reaction to being traded two days after he was married had little to do with the destination, he insists. Instead, it was how his former team handled the move that angered McCarty, who felt betrayed after not being consulted before being dealt to the Fire.

Rodriguez and Paunovic have allowed McCarty time to adjust to the idea of his new surroundings. But they also made it clear that after making McCarty their top target for six months, the veteran had to be prepared to settle into a big role.

“He really – on the field and off – was our No. 1 choice because he checked just about every box we put before him,” Rodriguez said.

Now, McCarty – along with newly acquired forward Nemanja Nikolic and midfielder Juninho – became part of a rebuilding effort geared at returning to the Fire to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Paunovic is steadfast in his commitment to hold everyone to a higher standard, which is something McCarty said has to be a top priority.

But a dedication to a higher standard, McCarty said, needs to resonate throughout the entire roster rather than putting everything on the shoulders of a select few.Without making any promises, that message is one McCarty has passed along to those steering the ship.

“I told (Rodriguez and Paunovic) that I’m not the type of player that is going to be okay with being average and having another losing season,” McCarty said. “I guess that’s part of why they’re bringing me in, to try to change that culture a little bit. It’s not just one player. It’s not just one coach. It’s the entire organization from the top all the way to the bottom.

“It just kind of seemed that losing became OK to everyone and that’s something that we need to change.”

