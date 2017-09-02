McDermott doesn’t feel his dwindling minutes tell the whole story

OAKLAND – The minutes are judging Doug McDermott lately.

Not the fans or the media.

McDermott finally seems to be over letting that type of noise creep into his head.

It hasn’t been easy. Through his first two seasons, McDermott admittedly allowed the pressure of being a lottery pick in the 2014 NBA Draft affect him to some degree. Especially since the Bulls gave up two first-round draft picks to acquire the Creighton scorer from the Denver Nuggets.

No longer.

“Nah, not even thinking about that anymore,’’ McDermott said. “My attitude is just go out there and whatever happens, happens, especially with my shot.’’

What’s happened lately with that shot, however, has not been great. Not only has McDermott still been struggling with inconsistencies from beyond the three-point line, but his defense remains an issue. The result of that has been second-round pick Paul Zipser jumping him in the rotation, and McDermott’s minutes dwindling.

“I mean it is what it is,’’ McDermott said of Zipser’s rotation promotion. “It’s a good opportunity for Paul. Obviously [coming off the bench first] was something I was comfortable with [early in the year], but he’s played well.

“I have been getting comfortable coming in that second quarter, and they’ve been running a lot of offense for me so that I can be aggressive in a short period of time. I’m fine with it, I guess. Obviously, you’d rather be the first guy off the bench, but that’s what the coaches see.’’

And what the coaches are handing out.

McDermott was averaging 27.4 minutes per game in the month of December. By January, it was down to 24.1 minutes per game. Through the first four games in February? How about 15.3 minutes a game, including the win over Sacramento on Monday in which McDermott saw just a season-low nine minutes.

According to coach Fred Hoiberg, McDermott was lethal from outside in the Thursday afternoon practice, but now needs to consistently carry that over to games.

“Now it’s about going out there and doing it in the game,’’ Hoiberg said. “You can make all you want in practice – 50 or 60 in a row – but when those lights turn on that’s when you gotta go out and perform, put it in the hoop. See that thing go in, and get your confidence back. Sometimes it’s as simple as that.’’

McDermott, however, feels like his confidence is just fine.

“That’s why I’m out there, to shoot,’’ McDermott said. “I think I’m shooting a little better from three, getting more attempts up, rather than thinking I’m not a shooter. That’s important. It’s been a lot better the last few weeks, but I know I still have to clean up some stuff.’’

One person still very confident in McDermott? Veteran Rajon Rondo, who has become the main ball-handler with that second unit.

“All [Doug] needs is a game like Memphis [when he scored 31 points],’’ Rondo said. “A couple games in a row to get going, and then the sky is the limit. Regardless of how many shots he’s missed, if he’s open I’m hitting Doug.

“Young players need positive reinforcement, staying in his ear, continue to support him in the rough times, and eventually if he’s a professional NBA player he’ll come through.’’

That’s what the Bulls are waiting for.

Make that hoping for.

NOTE: Jimmy Butler (right heel contusion) was a full participant in practice, and was looking to return Friday against the Suns after missing the last three games. Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade (virus), Paul Zipser (left ankle) and Isaiah Canaan (left big toe sprain) were all questionable and considered day-to-day.