McDermott says he is staying at Creighton amid Ohio State reports

Colleges 06/08/2017, 05:22pm
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott says he is staying with the Bluejays after a report he was offered the job at Ohio State.

ESPN first reported Wednesday night that McDermott met with Ohio State officials on Wednesday and was offered the job, which opened Monday when Thad Matta resigned.

McDermott tweeted Thursday, “I’m blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton…..and am looking forward to many more great years in Omaha!”

McDermott is 166-82 with four NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons at Creighton. The Bluejays started 18-1 last season, finished 25-10 and were ranked as high as No. 7.

FILE - In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Creighton head coach Greg McDermott reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the championship of the Big East men's tournament in New York. McDermott said Thursday, June 8m 2017, that he is staying with the Bluejays after a report stated he was offered the job at Ohio State. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) ORG XMIT: NY163

