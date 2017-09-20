McDonald’s All-American game leaving Chicago for Atlanta

The West team celebrates after defeating the East 109-107 in the McDonalds All American game March 29, 2017 at the United Center. Worsom Robinson/ For Sun-Times

The McDonald’s All-American game is leaving Chicago for Atlanta.

Organizers announced the move to Atlanta on Wednesday, they announced the departure from Chicago back in June. The United Center has hosted the game the past seven years, attracting more than 96,000 during the run. The game used to rotate cities every year, but stayed put in Chicago starting in 2011.

The 2018 game will be on March 28 at Philips Arena. Atlanta last hosted the game in 1992.

A brawl occurred after the game at the United Center in late March. More than a dozen people were seen fighting in a video sent to the Sun-Times.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the city of Atlanta and the Philips Arena to bring the McDonald’s All American Games back to the state of Georgia,” Morgan Wootten, Hall-of-Fame basketball coach and McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman, said in a statement. “We’re equally grateful to the city of Chicago and our local partners that helped make the Games a great success for the past seven years and we can’t wait to bring our annual Games to a passionate basketball fan-base in Atlanta.”