Meet Alexis: Serena Williams’ baby girl

Serena Williams shared her daughter, Alexis Ohanian Jr., to the world on Wednesday. | Stan Honda/Getty Images

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.: Perhaps the only fetus to win a Grand Slam Title with Serena Williams eight-weeks pregnant.

Serena Williams became a mother on Sept. 1, giving birth to a baby girl at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Alexis wasn’t discharged from the hospital until Sept. 7 because of complications, according to a video Williams shared on Wednesday.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The video, which is compiled of her and fiancé, Alexis Ohanian’s Snapchats.

It turns out, Williams knew she was pregnant even when she won the Australian Open women’s single final back in January.

The 33-year-old tennis star captioned a Snapchat: “No one knows I’m 8 weeks pregnant,” while she was holding her Open trophy with cameras constantly snapping shots in the background.

And that’s true. No one had any clue Williams was pregnant until she accidentally posted a Snapchat in a yellow one-piece swimsuit with the caption: “20 weeks.” The Snapstory was quickly deleted, but a screenshot of the picture made it rounds on Twitter and a spokesperson later confirmed William’s baby would be born in the fall.

Williams, 35, got engaged in December to Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit.

Williams has 72 Women’s Tennis Association titles and most recently won her 23rd career grand slam, the most of any player in the Open Era.

Watch her pregnancy experience as told by Snapchat below: