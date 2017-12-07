Meet the Maddons: Cubs manager and his wife star in cheesy RV sitcom

When his managing days come to an end, Joe Maddon and his wife, Jaye, might have a chance at making it in show business.

Joe and Jaye starred in a teaser for their new RV series, which is part of Winnebago’s “Meet the Maddons” campaign.

The commercial, which meant to show off what Winnebago’s “Grand Tour” RV has to offer, resembles a cheesy 1950s sitcom.

Joe Maddon’s love of RVs became popularized three years ago, when he first introduced the world to his mobile home named “Cousin Eddie.” The name derives from the slob Randy Quaid played in the “Vacation” movies.

But Cousin Eddie was replaced in May when Maddon signed a contract to be a spokesperson for Winnebago Industries, an RV company.

Maddon was driving when he found out he could opt out of his contract with the Rays and where he met with Cubs executives before signing on with the franchise.

The Maddons traveled in their luxury RV down to spring training and showed it off in May.

The Maddons’ RV has four TVs — which he says is one more than what is necessary. The 1.5 bath RV also comes equipped with heated floors, a fire place, and a king size bed.

