Meet the new Blackhawks, and say good-bye to the old ones

Here’s a quick look at all the players involved in Friday’s blockbuster Blackhawks trades.

INCOMING

Brandon Saad, LW

Noteworthy: Two-time Stanley Cup champion returns to Chicago to fill the void left by Marian Hossa. Big, strong, two-way player who posted 55 goals in two seasons in Columbus.

Quoteworthy: “Brandon can play a few different roles on our team,” Stan Bowman said. “Special teams, he does it all. He’s a huge part of this. There’s no doubt that the guys that have been here for a while are excited to have him back.”

Anton Forsberg, G

Noteworthy: The 24-year-old will get the first crack at replacing Scott Darling as the Hawks’ backup goalie. At 6-2, he has good size, but he’s only appeared in 10 NHL games over three seasons.

Quoteworthy: “The thing that was most impressive to us was a year ago when he led [Lake Erie] to the Calder Cup championship. He knows what it’s like to put the team on his back.”

Connor Murphy, D

Noteworthy: A 24-year-old stay-at-home defenseman with little offensive flair (13 goals and 36 assists in 258 NHL games). His possession numbers are deep under water, but being on a lousy team didn’t help much.

Quoteworthy: “I find playing against [the Hawks], they like to carry it in and set up plays and have good neutral-zone speed,” Murphy said. “A lot of thing that are hard to defend. It’s definitely nice to be on that side.”

Artemi Panarin scored 61 goals over the last two seasons with the Blackhawks. (AP Photo)

Laurent Dauphin, F

Noteworthy: A natural center who can play wing, the 22-year-old had 17 goals in just 38 games in the AHL last season. Has three goals in 32 NHL games over last two seasons. Could contend for a bottom-six spot in camp.

Quoteworthy: “It’s a great chance for me,” Dauphin said. “They have really good top guys, but they need younger players to adjust their cap space. I’m looking forward to trying to play on a regular basis.”

GOING

Niklas Hjalmarsson, D

Noteworthy: A member of three Stanley Cup teams. One of the NHL’s best defensive defensemen, and a fearless shot-blocker. Despite being a left-handed player, Hjalmarsson prefers to play on his right side.

Quoteworthy: “He was a big member of our team for a number of years,” Bowman said. “We won three Stanley Cups with Niklas. The ultimate warrior and an incredible teammate. It was a difficult phone call to have to let him know we made a trade.”



Tyler Motte, F

Noteworthy: Started last season well but his game never recovered after he suffered a lower-body injury in early November. He played 33 games for the Hawks and 43 for the Rockford IceHogs. He played three years at the University of Michigan and scored 105 points in 107 games.

Quoteworthy: “He made the team right away last year and struggled a little bit after the injury he had,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “But we have big plans for him.”





Artemi Panarin, F

Noteworthy: Panarin joined the Hawks before the 2015-16 season and immediately clicked with linemates Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov. Won the Calder Trophy as league’s top rookie and became one of the NHL’s most lethal snipers, while helping Kane raise his game to new heights. Posted 31 goals and 43 assists this season.

Quoteworthy: “His rookie year will always rank among the best in franchise history and his exciting style of play provided many memorable moments for our fans during his two seasons as a member of the team,” Bowman said.