Melky Cabrera back in town with Royals

One by one, White Sox players and coaches stopped by the side of the batting cage to greet Melky Cabrera.

Yolmer Sanchez, ever the class clown, drew a fast laugh from his former teammate.

Avisail Garcia came in for a big bear hug.

Rick Renteria grinned wide as he made the trek from the Sox dugout.

“Since I’ve known him here on this club and what he’s brought to the club, it’s always going to be a little different watching him on somebody else’s team,” Renteria said. “But when the game starts, he’s the adversary.”

Cabrera returned to the South Side for the first time since the Sox dealt him to the Royals on July 30 for minor-league pitchers A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis. He started in right field and batted fourth.

The return prompted fond feelings for Cabrera, who received a standing ovation before his first at-bat. He tipped his helmet to the crowd. Between innings, the team played a video tribute on the scoreboard.

“I’m just thankful for their support,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “I came here every day to play hard, to do my best for the team. I think that’s part of why they are supporting me and part of why I am one of their favorites.”

Cabrera has shined since joining the Royals in their push to make the playoffs. He entered Friday’s game hitting .326 (14 of 43) with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 11 games.

His old teammates on the Sox are happy for his success.

“Literally got along with everybody,” Chris Beck said. “It didn’t matter. You just walked in the locker room? You’ve been here all year? He treated you the same. He wasn’t the most vocal leader, but he led the right way.”

Take a break

Avisail Garcia was held out of the starting lineup three nights after returning from the 10-day disabled list because of a strained ligament in his right thumb.

Renteria said Garcia mentioned that his legs felt tired during Thursday’s extra-innings win over the Astros.

“He had gone 11 or 12 days without actually playing, and inserted him (three) days in a row, and his legs started fatiguing a little bit,” Renteria said. “Instead of putting him in harm’s way in terms of maybe the fatigue in his legs affecting him, we decided to give him a day off.”

In his place, Leury Garcia started in right field and batted sixth.

This and that

* David Holmberg was sent to Class AAA Charlotte to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for Reynaldo Lopez. Holmberg, 26, is 2-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 33 games (six starts) with the Sox. His demotion leaves Aaron Bummer as the only southpaw in the bullpen.

* The Sox acquired minor-league right-hander Ryan Burr from the Diamondbacks in exchange for international signing bonus pool money. Burr, 23, was 2-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 39 appearances with Class A Kane County and Class A Visalia. He had 75 strikeouts in 57 innings.