Melky Cabrera goes 4-for-4, but White Sox lose eighth straight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s hard to believe Melky Cabrera has yet to tempt a contender in need of a professional bat. But no matter where he plays or how far out of the playoff race he is, the veteran outfielder just keeps on hitting.

Cabrera went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two singles and drove in two runs in the White Sox’ 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night before 34,088 at Kauffman Stadium. He raised his batting average to .296 — 10 points higher than his career average.

The Sox (38-56) have lost eight consecutive games and 11 out of their last 12. The trade deadline is July 31.

Cabrera hit a single off the top of the wall, homered over the left-field wall and doubled to the wall in right-center before a simple single to left in the seventh inning. It was his 21st career game with four or more hits. He was a triple short of his second career cycle — his first came with the Yankees against the White Sox in 2009.

White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera watches his solo home run during the third inning against the Royals. (Colin E. Braley/AP)

Cabrera’s double gave the Sox a 2-0 lead in the fifth. But that evaporated in a hurry in the sixth inning, when the Royals hit three home runs in a span of four batters off reliever David Holmberg. It spoiled a fine effort from starter Mike Pelfrey, who allowed one run on two hits in five-plus innings.

After Adam Engel made a running, reaching grab to rob Eric Hosmer of extra bases, Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer, Mike Moustakas went back-to-back and Brandon Moss homered two batters later to give the Royals a 5-2 lead.

Lopez up next?

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez took another step toward a promotion to the White Sox with another sharp outing Friday night — allowing one run on two hits, with one walk and six strikeouts in six innings vs. Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Lopez has a 1.71 ERA and 0.916 WHIP in his last five starts. But Renteria left no hint as to when.

“I know there are a lot of people who are very, very interested in seeing these young men here, especially as they continue to develop and show some nice outings,” Renteria said. “As we continue to move forward, time will take care of those things.”

Moncada Update

Yoan Moncada was 0-for-3 with a walk on a close 3-2 pitch to fall to 1-for-9 since being called up from Charlotte. But his plate discipline has been impressive. Moncada has fallen behind 0-2 six times in 10 at-bats without striking out.

With two strikes on him in three games, Moncada has looked at 12 balls, fouled off seven pitches and put five in play — including his three-run triple Friday night.

This and that

Right-handed reliever Jake Petricka, out with an elbow injury, was scheduled to pitch an inning at Charlotte on Saturday night, but his return is not imminent.

“I think [it’s] most important to get him back not sooner than he should be,” Renteria said, “make sure he’s feeling good and then being able to trust … health-wise he’s going to give us the ability to [pitch] on multiple days.”

Leury Garcia, on the disabled list since June 16 with a sprained finger, also is not ready to return. He’s hitting “under a controlled environment” in Arizona and not ready for a rehab stint.

“He’s getting better, but it’s going a little slower than he might have wanted,” Renteria said.

