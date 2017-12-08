Melky Cabrera, Royals snap White Sox winning streak

It’s always nice to have some success, especially if you’re where the White Sox are.

The four-game winning streak, that ended Saturday with a 5-4 loss to the Royals thanks to Melky Cabrera’s two-run homer in the eighth off Aaron Bummer, was a nice oasis in the middle of a long season. It was some positive feedback that the Sox are doing some things right in Chicago, even as the focus stays on what’s happening in the minors.

“We still have another month and a half left in the regular season. These guys are trying to take advantage of every moment of it and they’re still trying to continue to take information in, learn from every experience they have,” Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “They’re still trying to learn how to play together as a team and I think they’re coming together as a team. I know we’ve had a lot of changes but they’ve been dealing with those things, I think pretty well.”

Leury Garcia had a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh and Jose Abreu homered twice for the Sox, who swept AL West-leading Houston and are trying to play spoiler against Kansas City. Because of the changes, both during the offseason and regular season, that’s all the Sox can do now.

James Shields looks at the scoreboard during Saturday's game. | AP

But everybody knew that would happen, and the remaining players have responded by staying engaged and, as the series with the Astros showed, still capable of the occasional highlight.

“I think that the way they go about playing the game and preparing… does it help them build on the belief that there’s a reason and there’s a process to things moving forward in a particular direction? Yes. I think they’re buying into it,” Renteria said. “I think they’ve been buying in since Day 1.”

Renteria deflected credit for that.

“I don’t know if it’s so much what I’m doing, as much as it’s probably the way they want to play the game. They have an energy about them,” Renteria said. “They have a desire to want to be the best. It’s very exciting for them to do what they’re doing and have some positive results, absolutely.”

Though he didn’t get the win, James Shields still had some positive results.

Entering Saturday, Shields had gone 1-4 with a 7.63 ERA over since returning from the disabled list in June, and things were better against Kansas City. He went six innings and gave up three runs and seven hits and struck out eight but remained winless since beating the Yankees on June 29.

He fell behind early, as Kansas City took a 1-0 lead in the first on Eric Hosmer’s two-out homer to left. Garcia appeared to lose the ball in the sun or the lights and didn’t move, even as it landed over his head and the fence.

The Royals, who are one of a bunch of teams chasing an AL wildcard spot, scored two more in the second against Shields. Alcides Escobar tripled in Mike Moustakas, and Escobar scored on a two-out single by Whit Merrifield.

In the fourth, Abreu hit his 20th of the season, taking an Ian Kennedy pitch just over the wall in left to become the first player in team history to start his MLB career with four straight 20-homer seasons. Then in the sixth, Abreu hit his second of the night to cut Kansas City’s lead to 3-2.

With his second-inning single, Nicky Delmonico became the first player in Sox history to reach base safely in the first 11 games of his career.

