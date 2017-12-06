Mets hit 3 homers off John Lackey as Cubs’ starting woes continue

NEW YORK – Forget the men in scoring position.

The Cubs do that anyway when they’re at the plate.

This Cubs season – like the last one – will be made or waylaid by its starting pitching.

The Cubs’ otherworldly run differential last year was built on it – the Cubs often turning close games into routs late after the starters throttled the other guys.

Cubs starter John Lackey waits for Jay Bruce to round the bases after Bruce's two-run homer in the third inning Monday.

And the Cubs’ venture into mediocrity nearly 2½ months deep into 2017 has been built just as surely on almost the same group of starters.

Naturally, Cubs manager Joe Maddon seems certain the starters will return closer to the 2016 form that led the majors in starters ERA (2.96) and quality starts (100). The top four from that group all returned, including Cy Young Award finalists Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks.

“I believe in our guys,” the manager said Monday before another rough start against the Mets. “There’s no reason for me [not to].”

Except that he and the rest of the Cubs have a harder time explaining the inconsistent performances this year by the four returning starters, other than early season velocity issues with two of them and potential carryover of back-to-back deep playoff runs.

Then, again, Hendricks – last year’s major-league ERA leader – said he doesn’t believe playing until November last year is affecting the rotation now. He pointed out that last year the group was able to “lock in” early and sustain for much of the season.

And maybe that’s the problem: that it isn’t so much a problem of 2017 as a rarefied group performance in 2016.

The Cubs have had two starters go on the disabled list this year, but neither – Brett Anderson (back) and Hendricks (hand) – with an arm injury. Jake Arrieta, the 2015 Cy Young winner, is trying to avoid being pushed back a few days in the rotation as he manages a friction-caused cut on his right wrist that has affected his last two starts.

“Happens,” Maddon said of the wear-and-tear issues.

But this has happened a lot, too: John Lackey giving up a home run. He did it three times Monday in the series opener against the Mets – two solo shots by Asdrubal Cabrera and a two-run shot by Jay Bruce – to put the Cubs in a 4-0 hole before the fifth.

He took over the lead in the majors with 22 allowed. But the rotation’s problems don’t all belong to Lackey.

Want a reason for the Cubs’ disappointing and dumbfounding record this year?

Start with this: They’ve trailed in 50 of their 63 games.

Then add this corresponding number: The rotation has a 4.75 ERA and averages barely 5 1/3 innings per start. None of the seven pitchers with a start for the Cubs this year has an ERA under 4.09 as a starter.

Through the same number of games last year, the rotation had a 2.35 ERA and the starters were pitching more than 6 1/3 innings per start. And the Cubs were 44-19 with a 9 ½-game lead in the division.

Which seems more unusual? Which group performance seems more the aberration?

“Our starters have not hit their stride yet on a start-by-start basis,” Maddon said. “But look at the number of pitches they’ve thrown; it’s good. The number of innings they’ve thrown; not heavy.

“So as long as their arms are well, which I think they arte, I believe they’re going to come back.”

