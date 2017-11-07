Michael Jordan among Derek Jeter’s group to purchase Marlins

NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan is stepping up to the plate for another team.

Jordan is joining Derek Jeter’s group to make a bid on the Miami Marlins, according to the New York Post.

Jordan is one of about 15 investors in the Yankees legend’s camp, which includes money manager Bruce Sherman.

Jeter’s group has reportedly put forward a $1.2 billion bid for the team, according to the NY Post.

Michael Jordan is reportedly putting money forward to help acquire the Miami Marlins. | Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media

The situation remains fluid as Jeter isn’t the only party interested in purchasing the Marlins.

Chairman and co-founder of MasTec Jorge Mas has placed a $1.17 billion bid.

New York art dealer and Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria was originally asking for $1.3 billion to purchase his money-losing franchise.

