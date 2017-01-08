Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me if I was one-legged

In case you haven’t heard, LaVar Ball has been running his mouth lately. Whether it’s refs, talk-show hosts, or old NBA stars, no target has escaped the mouthy father of hoop trio Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

During several of his egotistical rants, Ball has claimed he could beat Michael Jordan in his prime, hold him to two points, beat him and LeBron with LaMelo — take your pick.

Jordan has shrugged it off — until now.

The GOAT and ultimate trash-talker might have taken the air out of Mr. Ball once and for all. Addressing players at his Flight School camp, Jordan was asked about how a matchup with LaVar Ball would go. Here’s how he responded:

“You got to understand the source. I think he played college … maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’m going to give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”