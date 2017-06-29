Bulls’ Michael Reinsdorf defends Jimmy Butler, wants criticism to stop

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Michael Reinsdorf showed on Thursday that he’s not interested in winning the press conference or public perception.

The Bulls President and COO is just interested in doing and saying what’s right. Especially what’s right by Jimmy Butler.

Tired of Butler suddenly being criticized since he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Reinsdorf wants it all to end. Whether that criticism is coming from inside his own building or on the outside, he’s grown “sick’’ of it.

“I’m really sick of this leadership issue,’’ Reinsdorf said in a text to the Sun-Times. “Jimmy is a great guy. He tried hard to take guys under his wing. Whatever issues he had or did not have with the players I can assure you it wasn’t because Jimmy doesn’t care. He’s just very honest.

“I really don’t want the impression to be that the Bulls organization is disrespecting someone who has meant so much to my family, the organization, and the city of Chicago.’’

Since a draft-night trade sent Butler to the Timberwolves, there were more and more shots fired in Butler’s direction, including former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker saying Butler was “a bad locker room guy. A lot of outbursts took place throughout the season, with the coaches, with the players,’’ and even Scottie Pippen, who is a senior advisor with the Bulls, questioning Butler’s ability to be a leader on the ESPN show “The Jump.’’

Reinsdorf’s feeling was none of that was true.

The timing of his text couldn’t have been better, considering the Butler trade was turning into a “he said, he said’’ after a source told the Sun-Times that general manager Gar Forman misled Butler leading right up to the trade and Forman denying that to be the case.

It’s now Reinsdorf who is seemingly carrying the loudest voice, however, wanting all sides to just praise Butler for what he did in a Bulls uniform.

More important, it was further evidence of what the Sun-Times reported earlier this season, that in gaining more say and power in the organization, the feeling was Michael Reinsdorf had the Bulls headed in a much more positive direction.

Several in the organization have referred to the younger Reinsdorf as “beyond competitive,’’ but also “ready to take on this rebuild the right way.’’

In trading Butler and the 16th overall pick to Minnesota last week for guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, as well as the seventh overall pick who ended up being Lauri Markkanen, the foundation for that rebuild was laid down.

That doesn’t mean it should be open season on Butler by anyone, however. Reinsdorf made sure of that on Thursday.