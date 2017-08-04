Miguel Gonzalez escapes trouble to earn victory

Starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez picked up his first win of the season against the Twins on Saturday by scattering seven hits and two runs over six innings. He struck out six and walked two.

He pitched his way in and out of trouble, putting runners in scoring position in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings but denying the Twins a run. Gonzalez gave up a two-run home run to Jason Castro in the sixth.

“I was able to minimize damage and be under control,” Gonzalez said.

The Sox bullpen added three innings of scoreless relief between Zach Putnam and Dan Jennings.

Miguel Gonzalez throws against the Twins during the first inning Saturday.

| Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Sox add Sox-killer

The Sox signed outfielder Ryan Raburn to a minor-league contract Saturday, bringing aboard a famed Sox-killer of the past.

Raburn, 35, spent 10 years at the start of his career with the Tigers and Indians. He collected 110 career hits against the Sox, who were, by far, his favorite opponent. Raburn had less than half that number of hits against the rest of the division, grabbing just 50 hits against the Royals and Twins.

The Reds released Raburn toward the end of Spring Training, He batted .220 in 113 games for the Rockies last season. Raburn is a career .253/.317/.436 hitter.

Against the White Sox he has 20 career home runs and 82 RBI, both stats far beyond anything he’s done against any other club.

Raburn will report to Triple-A Charlotte.

Defense rebounds … for now

The defense rebounded Saturday with an error-free game after committing three miscues Friday.

Avisail Garcia, Jose Abreu and Derek Holland were charged with mistakes in a 3-1 loss in the series opener – the third, fourth and fifth errors in this young season. Abreu and Garcia are responsible for four of them.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria didn’t seem too concerned about the defense moving forward.

“You could see Avi as he was receiving it started to drop his head to pick up the runner at third base,” Sox manager Rick Renteria said of the error, a dropped flyball in shallow right field that allowed a run to score. “I’m sure he’ll do better the next time around when it comes to it.”

As for Abreu, Renteria said his first baseman has shown steady improvement since the start of Spring Training.

“All spring long he’s been trying to work on getting into his legs a little more, “ Renteria said. “I think he’s done a better job actually. His preparation for the ball before it’s put in play has been much better.”

The Sox entered Saturday’s game tied for last with the Mariners for the most errors committed.