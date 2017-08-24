Miguel Gonzalez looking to stay on good roll vs. Tigers

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez wouldn’t mind sticking around with the White Sox but he’s probably pitching too well for that to happen.

Gonzalez, who pitched through a bad case of allergies and upper 90s temperatures to log six scoreless innings in his last outing Sunday at Texas, will try to stay on his good run when he faces Justin Verlander in the opener of this weekend’s home series against the Tigers Friday.

While the Sox are going nowhere with the worst record in the American League, there is plenty on the line for Gonzalez (7-10, 4.44), who will be a free agent after the season, and while it appears the most likely scenario is moving on to another team, the rebuilding Sox might need a veteran arm in their starting rotation that could include 20-somethings Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito and 35-year-old James Shields, who has one year left on his contract.

“Who knows?” Gonzalez said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen next year. I might be here, I might not. A couple veterans definitely need to be on the team.’’

Miguel Gonzalez. (Getty Images)

Gonzalez experienced the postseason and excelled with the Orioles in 2012, pitching seven innings of one-run ball against the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS and 5 2/3 innings of two-run (one earned) ball against the Royals in Game 4 of the ALCS – both Orioles defeats — but he’s not against being part of a rebuilding team. He said he likes the vibe on the South Side and wouldn’t mind staying.

“Yeah, why not?” he said. “I mean, it’s always nice to be in the playoffs but I’m sure this team can do it, too.’’

The Sox are threatening to reach 100 losses and while contending is not in the plan just just yet, they aren’t expected to be as bad next year. Gonzalez, for one, doesn’t think so.

“No chance,’’ he said. “This year there were so many moves. It’s tough to stay through this. It’s not easy, but we’ll be all right.’’

Gonzalez was a well-liked and respected teammate when he was in Baltimore, and the same holds true here. Through the losing and mass exodus of productive players through trades, “there’s been a lot of good vibe” in the clubhouse, he said.

“No negativity, everyone working hard, all helping each other out,’’ he said. “It’s going to click. I’m sure it is.’’

With a 2-0 record and 0.90 ERA over his last three starts against good Astros, Dodgers and Rangers lineups, Gonzalez wants to carry what he’s doing into a strong September, which would build him a nice case for a two-year contract on the open market — which the Sox probably aren’t willing to do. Gonzalez, back in synch after missing five weeks with A/C join inflammation in his right shoulder, is on a nice run with a 3-2 record and 3.07 ERA over his last seven outings since coming back, six of which are quality starts.

In any event, Shields figures to back with a year left on his deal, providing a veteran presence on a rotation that could open the season with Rodon (age 25 next Opening Day), Lopez (24) and Giolito (23) with Michael Kopech (21) knocking at the door.

If Gonzalez isn’t back, the Sox would likely explore the free agent market for a one-year deal as they did with left-hander Derek Holland for $6 million last winter.

Holland took a 6-13 record and 6.28 ERA into his start against the Twins Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox viewed him as a potential sign and flip pitcher, but his ineffectiveness – especially of late with a horrendous 1-7 record and 9.55 ERA over his last 11 starts – killed that option.