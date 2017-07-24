Miguel Gonzalez, Matt Davidson lead White Sox past Cubs 3-1 at Wrigley

It wasn’t time for White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez to be lifted from the game even when the Cubs, trailing 2-1, got base hits from Jon Jay and Javy Baez to open the seventh inning. Two outs later, with the bases loaded and slugger Anthony Rizzo walking to the plate, Gonzalez’s work still wasn’t done.

The Sox right-hander — who’d lost nine of his last 10 decisions heading into Monday’s game at Wrigley Field — even started the bottom of the eighth inning, recording an out before manager Rick Renteria finally went out to get him and give him a well-earned pat on the back.

The Cubs may run the city’s baseball scene on the whole, but Gonzales and the Sox — who came in on a nine-game losing streak — struck first in this year’s Crosstown Classic opener, winning 3-1.

And, really, was it any surprise? The Cubs came in on an 8-1 tear since the All-Star break. The Sox came in at a season-worst 19 games under .500. But winning at Wrigley is what the Sox do — they’ve now taken 14 of the last 22 games between the teams on the North Side and hold a 28-27 edge overall.

Matt Davidson is welcomed in the White Sox dugout after Monday's massive home run. (AP/Rex Arbogast)

A highlight that’ll be remembered for a while by both sides: the 476-foot bomb onto Waveland Ave. by Matt Davidson off Koji Uehara that gave the Sox a 3-1 lead in the eighth.

Anthony Swarzak recorded a four-out save for the Sox. He struck out Willson Contreras with two on and two out to end it.

Kyle Hendricks made his first start in over seven weeks for the Cubs, going 4-2/3 innings and allowing one run. With the loss, the Cubs slipped a half-game behind the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.

The teams play again Tuesday at Wrigley at 1:20 p.m. before moving to the South Side for two more games.

