Miguel Montero after Cubs cut him: `People can’t handle the truth’

WASHINGTON – Miguel Montero on Wednesday said he takes responsibility for ripping pitcher Jake Arrieta after the Nationals ran wild in a victory over the Cubs Tuesday.

But after getting designated for assignment by the Cubs he also didn’t back down from what he said Tuesday night.

“Sometimes people can’t handle the truth,” he said. “That’s my biggest issue. I’m just straightforward, man, a straight shooter. I’m not going to say you’re pretty when you’re ugly.”

After the Nationals stole a franchise-record seven bases against Arrieta and Montero, all in the first four innings, and won 6-1, Montero blamed Arrieta’s slow delivery to the plate for not giving him a chance to throw anybody out. Cubs manager Joe Maddon and the Nats’ runners also cited Arrieta’s slow time.

Miguel Montero and pitcher Jake Arrieta

“It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time,” Montero said with little emotion in his voice. “So it’s just like, `Yeah, OK, Miggy can’t throw nobody out.’ But my pitcher doesn’t hold anybody on.’’

After his comments blew up on broadcast media and social media, Montero reached out to Arrieta.

“I actually called Jake to apologize for my comments, and he was fine,” Montero said. “He said, `You’re not wrong.’

“He called me this morning when he found out the news and said he felt bad. It is what it is.”

First baseman Anthony Rizzo, during his weekly paid gig on ESPN 1000 Wednesday morning called out Montero for calling out Arrieta.

“When you point fingers, you’re labeling yourself as a selfish player,” Rizzo said. “We have another catcher that throws everyone out.”

Montero is 0-for-31 against attempted base stealers this year.

“Let them talk and say what they want,” Montero said.

“I know [several pitchers] are going to have my back. I was being honest, and they know I’m right,” he added. “I didn’t mean to throw anybody under the bus, which I wasn’t doing. I didn’t want it to be seen that way. It’s just that it was frustrating for me, too.

“I’m always the bad guy. I don’t throw anybody out because ‘I can’t throw.’ It’s not true. Even the guy who stole four bases [Trea Turner] said, `I didn’t steal on Miggy; I stole on the pitcher.’

“But it is what it is. I’m responsible.”

Montero, who was in the final year of a contract that pays him $14 million this year, said he expects to continue playing with another team and said he’ll miss every player in the Cubs’ clubhouse.

He said he hopes the team will rediscover an “edge” that has been missing this year after this issue and have success this season.

“I’m blessed to actually play for the Cubs, and to [win] the World Series,” he said. “Too bad it had to end up this way.”