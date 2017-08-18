Miguel Montero apologizes to Jake Arrieta in return to Wrigley Field

Former Cubs catcher Miguel Montero returned to Wrigley Field on Friday for the first time since he was released by the team.

“It wasn’t the nicest way to go to leave Chicago,” he said to CSN Chicago’s Kelly Crull before Friday’s game. “It’s in the past. It was tough and difficult. It was hard.”

The Cubs designated Montero for assignment in June after he made comments to the media critical of teammate Jake Arrieta.

Montero blamed Arrieta’s slow delivery for the seven bases the Washington Nationals stole in the first four innings of a Cubs’ 6-1 loss.

Toronto Blue Jays' Miguel Montero holds a bat between turns in the batting cage in New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. | . Kathy Willens/AP

‘‘It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time,’’ Montero said after the game. ‘‘Simple as that.’’

He was traded in July to the Toronto Blue Jays with cash for a player to be named or cash considerations.

On Friday, he seemed contrite. He said he that he apologized to Arrieta.

“It’s too bad I left as a bad teammate,” Montero said. “I’ve played with a lot of guys and no one has ever said that about me.

“I’m happy where I’m at – not that I wasn’t happy over there. I honestly wish I wouldn’t have left because of those reasons. I don’t regret anything. It happened. I feel bad for Jake and that’s why I apologized to him.”