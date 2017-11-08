Ditka: ‘You’ve got problems’ if Trubisky isn’t Bears starting QB

Mike Ditka told TMZ Sports that Mitch Trubisky should be the Bears starting quarterback Week 1. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

Da Coach has spoken.

Like many fans, Bears legend Mike Ditka was more than impressed by rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s performance Thursday night. So much so, Trubisky has Ditka campaigning for him to start Week 1.

“You’ve got problems,” Ditka told TMZ Sports if the Bears choose to start Mike Glennon over Trubisky. “What I saw out of Trubisky for a rookie in his first game I thought was outstanding.”

Trubisky went 18-25 for 166 yards and a touchdown in his Bears debut. He didn’t throw an incomplete pass until early in the fourth quarter.

Glennon, on the other hand, had a tough break in the Bears 24-17 loss to the Broncos. He went 2-8 for 20 yards and threw his first career pick-6 in his first drive.

The quarterback controversy has been a hot topic during the offseason. The Bears traded up to take Trubisky as the No. 2 pick overall in the draft. This all comes after the Bears signed Glennon to a three-year, $43.5 million contract in March. General manager Ryan Pace has said many times that Glennon would be the team’s starter.

But Trubisky received Ditka’s stamp of approval for the starting position.

“It’s clear cut he should be your starter,” Ditka said.

