Mike Glennon is starting QB; Bears won’t say if Mitch Trubisky No. 2

Bears coach John Fox stated the obvious Monday — that Mike Glennon is the team’s starting quarterback — but wouldn’t say whether rookie Mitch Trubisky will be the No. 2 behind him.

“We haven’t made that decision yet,” Fox claimed after practice. “I can tell you the starter’s gonna be Mike Glennon. I think with lineups and practice availability, we’ll have more information on Wednesday.”

The Bears kept three quarterbacks — Glennon, Trubisky and Mark Sanchez. Glennon was named one of five team captains Monday.

Sanchez was listed as the Bears’ backup quarterback during the preseason, but he didn’t play in the final two preseason games. Fox vowed the Bears had a “good plan” to get Trubisky snaps in practice but didn’t get into specifics.

Mike Glennon threw a pick-six in the preseason opener. (AP)

“I’d rather not share it with the planet,” he said.

Were Trubisky to run the scout team as the No. 3 quarterback, Fox said, he’d run a lot of offenses that are similar to the Bears.

“Not to say he won’t get any of the regular reps throughout the season,” Fox said. “He’ll get a combination of both, just as all three of our quarterbacks, primarily the 2 and 3, (will).”