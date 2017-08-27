Mike Glennon solid, defense even better, in Bears’ injury-filled win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mike Glennon seemed to cement the starting quarterback job, the defense was dominant and the Bears even blocked a punt Sunday.

Take away the one catastrophic injury — wide receiver Cam Meredith was carted off with an ugly left knee injury with about a minute left in the first quarter — and the Bears’ first half was one of the best played in John Fox era. The victory — by a 19-7 score at Nissan Stadium in the third preseason game — doesn’t matter much. Momentum from it, though, might, as the Bears enter the final two weeks before their season opener.

Glennon, who had a 0.0 passer rating in the team’s first preseason contest, posted a 102.5 rating while playing the entire first half. He went 11-for-18 for 134 yards and a touchdown, and was sacked once. Though rookie Mitch Trubisky played well in the second half, the veteran figures to start the season with the first team.

Glennon marched the Bears 96 yards on their first possession, converting three third downs — all on passes to former Titans receiver Kendall Wright — and finding tight end Dion Sims in the corner for a one-yard touchdown.

Glennon’s finished strong, too. On his final drive, he completed a 19-yard pass to Kevin White on third-and-10 at the two-minute warning. After an incompletion, he completed three-straight passes. Glennon left a deep pass to Deonte Thompson short, though, and the team settled for a 41-yard Connor Barth field goal.

Trubisky, who the Bears said would get at least one series with the first team, started the second half. He threw two incompletions and handed off once before the Bears had to punt.

His next possession featured also featured the starters, but save for two Pro Bowlers: guard Josh Sitton and running back Jordan Howard.

He played with backups for the fourth quarter, but threw the Bears’ second score of the game down the left sideline to Tanner Gentry. The rookie blew past fourth-string cornerback Jeremy Boykins and caught the down the left sideline for a 45-yard touchdown. Trubisky finished with a stat line similar to Glennon’s: 10-for-15 for 128 yards, one touchdown and one sack. He had a passer rating of 115.4

The Bears defense pitched a shutout for three quarters; the Titans didn’t score until Travis Henry’s three-yard run on first play of the fourth quarter, when their starters were playing against the Bears’ second- and third-teamers. They forced one takeaway: a fourth-quarter Lamarr Houston sack and fumble recovered by John Jenkins.

The Bears’ dominated the first half, when both teams’ starters played. Even special teams contributed points; second-year defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris blocked a punt that rolled through the back of the end zone, despite Adam Shaheen’s best efforts, for a safety.

Meredith’s knee injury — which was reported by the Fox broadcast as a torn ACL, but not confirmed by the team in-game — cast a pall on the game. It was the most serious of a smattering of Bears injuries.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara hurt his ankle on the first play of the game, while outside linebacker Leonard Floyd suffered a foot injury. Long snapper Patrick Scales left in the first half with a knee injury, while outside linebacker Dan Skuta suffered a concussion.