Mike Pelfrey feeding off feedback from pitching coach Cooper

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Things are different around here, Mike Pelfrey found out quickly after joining the White Sox April 22.

The veteran right hander, the day after making his first start for the team that signed him five weeks ago, got a tap on the shoulder from pitching coach Don Cooper.

“He said, ‘Are you ready to go over the game?’ and I was like OK, I didn’t know what he meant,’’ Pelfrey said. “I’ve never done anything like that. But we went downstairs [at Guaranteed Rate Field], 65-inch TV, the game’s on. Boom, we go over every pitch. This was like hands-on to the point I’ve never seen it before, but I loved that.’’

Pelfrey, 33 was picked up by the Sox after the Tigers, who had signed him to a two-year, $16 million free agent deal before the 2016 season, cut him loose near the end of spring training. They ate his contract, the Sox needed protection for just the sort of thing that happened to James Shields four weeks ago – an extended trip to the disabled list – and Pelfrey was signed.

Mike Pelfrey throws against his former team, the Tigers, in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, April 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

After two starts at AAA Charlotte, Pelfrey was summoned. Meeting the acquaintance of Cooper, who is in his 15th season as Sox pitching coach, has been enlightening, Pelfrey said. Especially in those sit-downs after his starts.

“The feedback — what were you thinking here? What do you think of this?’’ Pelfrey said. “And I’ve never experienced that, but it was like the coolest pitching coach/player thing I’ve ever seen. And I love it.

“It gets you out there on what he’s thinking, what you did well, what you didn’t do well, what you need to do better. I can see why his reputation is great.’’

“We’re proactive, and we’re going to try stuff,’’ Cooper said. “What I like about him is he’s into it. He’s ready, willing and able to do anything we ask him to do, just to see how it feels. He’s been very responsive to it.

“I like communication.’’

Pelfrey, who is taking a 65-94 career record and 4.57 ERA over 12 seasons with the Mets, Twins, Tigers and Sox into the Sox’ game against the Angels in the first of a 10-game road trip Monday, was 0-3 with a 5.21 ERA in four starts for the Sox. He hadn’t lasted more than 5 1/3 innings.

“I feel like my stuff is getting better every time,’’ Pelfrey said. “Arm strength is getting better. Feel like I’m really close to kind of getting in a little groove.’’

Cooper is seeing what he can do about that. Pelfrey likes that Cooper bounces ideas and suggestions off him, like moving over on the ruber.

“He’ll say, ‘Hey that breaking ball is pretty good but we have to get a higher strike percentage early in the count, I think it’s going to play early in the count. You can start using that a little more.’

‘Every time you’re out there pitching he’s there with you, too. If you’re [ticked] off about your start, he’s [ticked] off. If you’re like, that was good, he’s like, ‘That was good.’ He rides that wave with you. “Obviously there are ups and downs through a season but his main focus isn’t, ‘you sucked’ but how are we going to get better? I think his brain is running and he always has thoughts. I love that communication he brings.’’

The rebuilding Sox are a good place for Pelfrey to try to get his career back on track. Cooper’s reputation as a fix-it man precedes him, and Pelfrey can get plenty of work while the Sox keep their best AAA pitching prospects at Charlotte. Pelfrey is getting comfortable in the clubhouse, too.

“The players have been great,’’ Pelfrey said. “They’re funny, they jump around and have fun which is what I enjoy, so I feel like I fit in pretty good.

“And the coaching staff is awesome. The communication is really good, which is huge.’’