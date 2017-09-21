Minds, bodies in Milwaukee, heavy hearts in Puerto Rico for some Cubs

MILWAUKEE – Cubs catcher Rene Rivera finally got through to his mom in Puerto Rico Thursday morning.

Teammates Victor Caratini and Javy Baez still were not able to reach family or friends by late Thursday, more than 24 hours after Hurricane Maria pounded Puerto Rico with the strongest storm force to hit the island territory in 89 years.

“I called my mom today like 20 times,” said Caratini, the rookie, before Thursday’s game against the Brewers. “I called all my friends and sent texts. Nothing.

“I haven’t heard from anybody.”

Javy Baez

Caratini, whose family was hunkered down at his home in a rural mountainous part of the island, already had been without power since Hurricane Irma sideswiped Puerto Rico two weeks ago.

It was the sobering undercurrent many Cubs from the Caribbean islands dealt with as the Cubs opened what could be a decisive four-game National League Central showdown at Miller Park on Thursday.

“You’ve just got to wait,” said Baez, who talked to his family just before the Maria hit and trusted they were safe in his home in Bayamon. “I’m obviously concerned. But they should be good. Obviously, Puerto Rico’s in danger right now. There’s trees down everywhere. Hopefully, there is nobody that passed away from the hurricane.”

Rivera, who helped create a GoFundMe account to help PR hurricane victims of Irma, has joined with Puerto Rican teammates to try to raise even more through the fund for the latest round of damage.

“It’s tough,” said Rivera, who was most thankful he was able to reach his mother and learn his family was safe. “It’s something she said she can’t believe how bad the situation is.”

Widespread flooding, power outages that are expected to last months, damaged buildings and roads and trees down across the island. “It’s destroyed,” said Rivera, who hopes to evacuate his family to the United States after travel restrictions there are lifted.

“It’s mother nature,” he said. “You can’t control it.”

Montgomery to pen

Left-hander Mike Montgomery, who pitched six exceptional innings in a victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday, returned again to the bullpen, where he’s expected to remain through the final days of the season.

Manager Joe Maddon said he expected Montgomery to be available to pitch in relief Saturday.

But keep an eye on the rotation the next few days, with Jake Arrieta returning from a hamstring injury Thursday (five strong innings) and Jon Lester struggling in four starts since he was on the disabled list.

Montgomery, who threw 81 pitches Tuesday, is stretched out enough to be ready for an emergency start down the stretch if necessary.

Notes: Right-hander Hector Rondon, who has been slowed by elbow soreness much of the month, could be available out of the bullpen as soon as Friday, Maddon said. …Kyle Schwarber, who hit his 29th homer of the season in the second inning Thursday, ranks second to Anthony Rizzo on the team despite a midseason demotion to the minors and platoon play since. …The Cubs had won 20 of their past 30 road games entering play Thursday.

