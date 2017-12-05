Mitch Trubisky, after 1st Bears practice: ‘We know Mike’s the starter’

Mitch Trubisky spent hours studying the Bears playbook on flash cards.

Friday, for the first time, he got to show what he learned. The No. 2 overall pick took the majority of the snaps in the first of three Bears rookie minicamp practices at Halas Hall.

It wasn’t all smooth — Trubisky, used to the shotgun, dropped the under-center snaps of both a running back drill and his first team period — but it was good enough. He said the biggest challenges have involved the plays themselves.

“Getting with the playbook and working the speed of the game,” he said. “But it’s been a pretty good process and transition so far. So yeah, it’s all about getting better every day, digesting the playbook as much as you can and just going there and executing and making sure I’m doing my job and that I’m taking care of the other guys on the field as well.”

Mitch Trubisky participated in his first NFL practice Friday. (Sun-Times media)

Trubisky still hasn’t met starter Mike Glennon, but he has texted with him.

“That’s the day and age,” he said. “So I’m looking forward to meeting him. But I’ve been talking to him, and he says it’s a great time to be in because we’re all learning the playbook together. They’re anxious to get out there with me and just go to work.”

He said Glennon — who was understandably upset when the Bears drafted Trubisky — has been supportive. He reiterated that Glennon was the starter.

“We know Mike’s the starter, but competition brings out the best in everyone,” he said. “I’m going to come out here and compete. But we know Mike is the starter, so it’s my job to support him and make sure everything I do I can help him as well. I’m just here to be a great teammate, continue to get better and make sure the Chicago Bears are winning.”