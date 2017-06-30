Mitch Trubisky: Bears will make 2017 playoffs — but no guarantee

The Bears will make the playoffs, Mitch Trubisky said Friday.

But don’t call it a guarantee.

The rookie quarterback was at the USA Football 7v7 Great Lakes Regional Championship at Wheaton Warrenville South High School when a player asked him about the Bears’ chances.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I think we’re gonna make the playoffs,’” said Trubisky, who, along with teammates Kevin White and Jordan Howard, represented Gatorade’s Beat the Heat program. “Obviously we know we have a lot of work to do. I don’t want anyone to construe it in a way that it’s a guarantee or anything. But I believe in myself, I believe in my teammates. I know we still have work to do. That’s what it is — I think.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchl Trubisky works out with teammates during NFL football rookie minicamp.

| Nam Y. Huh/AP

“As a competitor, you should always go there and think we’re gonna win.”

White, though, made sure to talk to Trubisky after he answered the camper’s question — and told him to make sure it didn’t come off as a guarantee.

“He’s gotta be clear with some things,” White said. “People can take it the wrong way and run with it, and make it seem like he’s being cocky or something.

“We all think (we’ll make the playoffs), of course. We just have to put some pieces together and do what we have to do so we can get there.”