Mitch Trubisky named Bears’ No. 2 quarterback

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky warms up before a preseason game against the Titans on Aug. 27, 2017. | Mark Zaleski/AP

Rookie Mitch Trubisky will be the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback on Sunday, coach John Fox said Wednesday.

“He earned that in preseason,” Fox said.

Trubisky and Mark Sanchez will split practice-squad duties this week. Fox said that Trubisky, the former No. 2 pick, showed the team what he was capable of the last month or so.

“Everyone was impressed with how fast he picked everything up,” Fox said.