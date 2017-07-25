Odds are Mitch Trubisky will start for Bears sometime this season

The Bears have been resolute in saying Mike Glennon is their starting quarterback this season. And, $18.5 million in guaranteed money likely backs that up.

But things did get a little murky on draft night when the Bears moved up to take quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the second pick of the draft.

Still, Bears general manager Ryan Pace held his ground and said: “There is no quarterback controversy.”

Oddsmakers agree with Pace — at least to start the season. That’s why Glennon is a 1-10 favorite to be the Bears starter when they open the season on Sept. 10 against the Falcons, according to TopBet. Trubisky is 3-1 to start on opening day, while Mark Sanchez is 20-1.

TopBet also lists odds as to who will be making the calls for the Bears in their final game of the season. The Bears’ over/under on wins for the season is 5.5, so if all goes to plan, they should be sitting at about five victories heading into that final game. Wouldn’t 5-10 warrant enough to get a look at Trubisky? TopBet thinks so.

The oddsmaker lists Trubisky (-150) as the slight favorite to start over Glennon (+120) in Week 17.

According to ESPN, only three of the 26 quarterbacks taken in the Top 10 of the draft since 2000 have not started in their rookie season — Jake Locker, Phillip Rivers and Carson Palmer.

Whether he starts or not, Trubisky has high hopes for the season. He recently told a group of young football players: “I think we’re gonna make the playoffs. Obviously we know we have a lot of work to do. I don’t want anyone to construe it in a way that it’s a guarantee or anything. But I believe in myself, I believe in my teammates. I know we still have work to do.”

SportsBet disagrees here with Trubisky. The site lists the Bears at +1000 to make the playoffs and -2000 to miss the playoffs.

The person most affected by the Bears’ quarterback carousel could be head coach John Fox. He’s tied for third as the likeliest coach to be fired this season behind Todd Bowles (+150) and Hue Jackson (+500). Chuck Pagano and Fox are listed at +800 to be launched before Super Bowl 52.