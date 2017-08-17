Mitch Trubisky or Mike Glennon? Oddsmakers weigh in on Bears QB issue

Oddsmakers have weighed in on the Bears quarterback controversy, placing 2-to-3 odds that Mike Glennon will start Week 1, according to SportsBettingDime.com. The rookie Mitch Trubisky is slightly behind him at 3-to-2 odds to begin the season.

With the Bears playing down any talk of a controversy, oddsmakers — and many fans — see otherwise. Oddsmakers see Trubisky starting around half the games for the Bears, setting the over/under at 8.5 games with the rookie starting.

Overall, there’s not much optimism for the Bears. SportsBettingDime.com places 12-to-1 odds that the team makes the playoffs, which is 14th out of 16 NFC teams. And they have an over/under on their 2018 draft position at 5.5, which is slightly lower than the third spot they were in before trading up to No. 2 to draft Trubisky.

Coach John Fox, whose job could be on the line with another poor, has 11-to-1 odds that he might be fired by Jan. 1, 2018. But at 45-to-1, oddsmakers don’t predict imminent firing, they have 10 coaches ahead of him as the first coach to be fired. The Jets coach Todd Bowles tops that list (5-to-1), followed by the Lions’ Jim Caldwell (6-to-1).

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (center) looks to pass as quarterback Mike Glennon (left) and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains watch during practice May 23, 2017, in Lake Forest. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

For the optimistic Bears fans, Trubisky is the co-leader with the Texans’ Deshaun Watson at (5-to-2 odds) as the rookie quarterback to throw the most touchdown passes.

And Super Bowl, Super Bears? A long shot at best — the team has 150-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII in February.

