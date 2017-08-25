Mitch Trubisky progress report: ‘He just looks like a different guy’

Cornerback Prince Amukamara said his perspective on quarterback Mitch Trubisky is akin to reporters more than an insider. He said the rookie has “opened a lot of eyes” in the preseason.

“From OTAs to now, he just looks like a different guy,” Amukamara said. “As a rookie, you come in here and get your feet wet — usually feel it out a little bit. That’s the stage he was going through in the OTAs. And then in training camp, he just looks more comfortable or more confident.

“I’m not a quarterback scout, so I’m probably look at it from an aspect like you guys [reporters], as a fan. But from that aspect, he looks great. He looks night-and-day from OTAs. Not saying OTAs was bad; he just looks more comfortable in the pocket.”

Amukamara dared to compare Trubisky to former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel — as a mobile playmaker.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has a 111.4 passer rating in two preseason games. (Brian O'Mahoney/For the Sun-Times)

“Every game we’re excited to see him play,” he said. “The first game [against the Broncos at Soldier Field] he had a little Manziel-esque in his game — just running around. I never watched him in college, so I didn’t know he was that mobile. Just to see him like that opened a lot of our eyes.”

Offensive players in particular don’t want to get lassoed into a Trubisky vs. Mike Glennon debate. But Trubisky’s potential is hard to ignore.

“[The Bears] drafted him for a reason,” tight end Zach Miller said. “I think they saw his talent and it’s been evident. He’s playing well. I think he’s surprised a little bit at how far he’s progressed so quickly.

“It’s good for him, good for our football team, good for everybody. Competition brings the best out of everybody. Good for him to progress. Hopefully he keeps on doing it.”

Miller added that he thinks Trubisky’s ascension will be good for Glennon.

“Absolutely,” Miller said. “I don’t think Mike’s going to shy away from that. The competitor in him is going to bring out a little bit more. I think he’s confident in his ability.”