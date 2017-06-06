Mitch Trubisky: Will be ‘at practice every day’ despite no Bears deal

Mitch Trubisky won’t let his rookie season start the way last year’s No. 3 overall pick did — with a holdout.

Though the Bears quarterback still hasn’t signed his rookie deal, the second pick said it won’t keep him from his teammates.

“That’s not really for me to worry about,” he said Tuesday after a Bears organized team activities practice. “I’m going to be out here at practice everyday. My agent and the Bears organization is going to handle that. But I’m not really sure how that stuff works. I’m here to play football, I’m not worried about contracts.”

Last year, edge rusher Joey Bosa held out and didn’t return to practice until late August when he and the Chargers disagreed about, among other things, offset language, which determines how much salary a player can collect if he’s released and plays for a new team.

Mitch Trubisky said he's not worried about his contract situation. (AP)

Trubisky’s four-year rookie deal — which features a fifth-year team option — should resemble the one signed by the Eagles’ Carson Wentz last year. The No. 2 pick signed a four-year, $26.7 million deal with a $17.6 million signing bonus and $26.2 million guaranteed.