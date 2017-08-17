Mitch Trubisky’s perfect throw highlights good day for QBs at Prospect

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns breaks down the Bears’ practice Thursday night at Prospect High School.

QB Update

Quarterbacks Mike Glennon, Mark Sanchez and Mitch Trubisky all had strong moments during a light practice Thursday night at Prospect High School.

Glennon’s best showing came late in practice when he completed four consecutive passes down the field off of play action to tight end Zach Miller and receivers Cam Meredith and Kevin White (two).

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky passes against the Broncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on Thursday.(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Trubisky, though, made the throw of the day when he deftly beat a blitz during a red-zone drill with a quick throw to slot receiver Daniel Braverman. Trubisky released his pass before Braverman turned. The pass was perfect.

Braverman, who was covered by safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, celebrated by spiking the ball in the end zone.

Trubisky also displayed some poise during the same drill. With pressure coming, he stood strongly in the pocket before firing a touchdown pass to tight end Ben Braunecker over the middle.

Sanchez connected with receiver Titus Davis for two touchdowns in their red-zone drill.

Observations

There were 4,713 fans in attendance at Prospect.

“Kudos to all our fans,” coach John Fox said. “They’re great. They want a winner bad, and we’re going to try to do everything we can to give them one. We’re really pleased with the turnout.”

Said Meredith, who played at St. Joseph High School in Westchester. “Coming out here and seeing everybody have a good time, it was like Friday Night Lights all over again. We had a great time. It was a fast-paced practice. We came out here and got to fly around a little bit in front of the fans.”

Up next

Saturday at the Arizona Cardinals, 9 p.m.