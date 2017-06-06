Mixed results for White Sox Carlos Rodon in first rehab start

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Carlos Rodon made his first minor league rehab start Tuesday for Winston-Salem, and while the White Sox lefty overpowered Class A hitters with six strikeouts in his first two innings, he also gave up five runs on four hits including a homer.

Rodon faced 16 batters and threw 71 pitches, 43 for strikes, over 3 1/3 innings. He walked two.

It was Rodon’s first game action since his only start of spring training on March 19, when he struck out five and gave up one hit in four innings of scoreless ball against the Angels.

Rodon was placed on the disabled list with upper biceps bursitis the day before Opening Day.

Initial reports from Zebulon, N.C., where Rodon faced the Carolina Mudcats, had Rodon touching 96 mph according to the speed gun at Five County Stadium. In the first inning, Rodon struck out the first two batters on three pitches and the third batter on four.

Second baseman Luis Aviles hit a two-run homer in a three-run second inning for the Mudcats. Rodon also struck out the side in the second.

Jones, Putnam still not close

Right-handers Nate Jones and Zach Putnam, both dealing with elbow issues, and infielder Tyler Saladino (back) are not with the team on the road trip.

Jones, on the disabled list since May 4 with elbow neuritis, was throwing bullpens before the trip but has not since last week, but Renteria wouldn’t characterize Jones not throwing sidelines as a setback in his progress.

“They’re still recovering and getting treatments,’’ Renteria said. “They weren’t picking up the ball when we first left.

“It’s not a setback [for Jones]. He was being treated with, as far as we’re concerned, with just a lot of our patience. Being very careful. We want to make sure these guys come back ready to go. More precautionary than anything else.’’

Garcia moves up in All-Star voting

Avisail Garcia moved up one place in All-Star Game voting for American League outfielders. Teammate Jose Abreu, an All-Star in 2014, would like to see his teammate play in the July 11 event in Miami but would caution Garcia about putting the cart before the horse.

“I always want the best for him but my advice for him is to keep doing what he’s doing, don’t pay attention to the All-Star Game and keep your mind on what you’re doing,’’ Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo. “His numbers will be there for the fans to vote for him. Just concentrate on what you’re doing.’’

Garcia ranks among AL leaders in average (fourth at .330), multihit games (fifth, 20), RBI (seventh, 39) and slugging (10th, .532).

“We’re not surprised by his breakout season,’’ Abreu said. “He has the talent. The difference this year is his mindset and focus. We’re enjoying being around it because we knew this is the kind of player he could be. His numbers will be there. If he’s in the All-Star Game, that will be good. But the most important thing is he’s helping the team.’’

This and that

Right-hander Michael Kopech and lefty Jordan Guerrero from the Sox’ AA Birminham club were named to the North Division roster for Southern League All-Star Game June 20 in Pensacola, Fla.

*The Sox signed 32-year-old veteran Bobby Parnell to a minor-league deal.