MLB: All-Star Game at Wrigley Field in ‘near future’

Wrigley Field might play host to a MLB All-Star game sooner than later.

When asked about the possibility at the All-Star Fanfest on Monday, commissioner Rob Manfred wasn’t ready to make an announcement but spoke positively about another Wrigley game.

“The city of Chicago and Wrigley Field, the renovated Wrigley Field in particular, would be a great site for an All-Star Game,” Manfred said. “There will be an All-Star Game in Wrigley Field in the relatively near future.”

Cubs officials have long targeted 2020 for the first Wrigley All-Star Game since 1990. Wrigley Field also has hosted the game in 1947 and 1962.

The Wrigley Field last hosted the MLB All-Star Game on July 10, 1990. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

At the Cubs Convention in January, president of business operations Crane Kenney said he’s optimistic of the team’s 2020 chances, which will be the year Wrigley Field construction is expected to be finished.

‘‘The city wants it; we want it,’’ Kenney said. ‘‘But we’ve got to convince [Major League Baseball commissioner Rob] Manfred that we’ve earned it. It’s a little bit of politics. He has a very open mind to Wrigley getting the All-Star Game at some point, and we’re working very closely with the city.”

Manfred said Monday that Chicago isn’t the only city under consideration

“The caveat on that is we have a lot of cities really interested in having the game,” Manfred said. “And we’re going to make a sound decision on how to allocate those games in the fairly near future. And I think Chicago will be in that mix.”

The Washington Nationals will host the 2018 game.