MLB All-Star Game is first year-to-year ratings gain in 5 years

Michael Conforto of the New York Mets and the National League swings at a pitch during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. | Rob Carr/Getty Images

For the first time in five years, the MLB All-Star Game drew in more viewers than the previous Midsummer Classic Tuesday night.

Last year, the All-Star Game drew a historically low rating. It was the first time the game failed to draw in more than 10 million viewers and was down 20 percent in total viewers. This year’s game increased somewhat in the ratings, having a +2% viewership rating compared to the 2016 game, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Despite the increase, “America’s Got Talent” outpaced the All-Star Game, which ended with American League beating the National League 2-1 in 10 innings in Miami, according to Nielsen data.

The All-Star Game is projected to be FOX’s best night in primetime since Super Bowl LI and the network’s best Tuesday night since Game 6 of the World Series in Nov. 2016.

Kansas City led all markets for the third consecutive year, followed by St. Louis and Cleveland. Chicago didn’t make the top 10 list by Nielsen for the All-Star Game ratings.

The Houston market showed the greatest improvement since last year with a 62 percent increase. Denver and Buffalo markets followed with a 52 percent and 41 percent increase, respectively.

