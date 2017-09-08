MLB Players Weekend to showcase unique nicknames, colorful uniforms

Baseball fans, may we introduce: “El Mago,” “Zorilla,” “Yo Yo” and “Mal Tiempo.”

On August 25 to 27, the newly created Players Weekend will showcase the personalities of MLB players with new colorful, youth-league inspired uniforms and raise money for youth sports

Instead of having name on their uniform, each player can have their nickname on their jersey, including the Cubs’ “El Mago” (Javy Baez) and “Zorilla” (Ben Zobrist) and the White Sox’ “Yo Yo” (Yoan Moncada) and “Mal Tiempo’’ (Jose Abreu).

The Cubs, who will play on the road in Philadelphia that weekend, will wear a navy blue pullover jersey with power blue sleeves and white piping. Their hat will be powder blue with the Cub animal logo. The Cubs released an image of all the players’ nicknames.

The White Sox, who will be home against the Tigers for the promotion, will feature a black-and-red color scheme, with a black pullover jersey with red sleeves and white piping. To top the look will be a red cap and black script “SOX.”

The colorful uniforms don’t end there. Players can wear uniquely colored and designed hats spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks and bats.

Players also can wear shirts highlighting a charity or cause of their choice during pregame workouts and postgame interviews. Merchandise from the weekend is available now at the MLB.com/shop.

Additionally, during Players Weekend, the right sleeve of each player’s jersey will feature a patch with a blank space for him to write the name of a person or organization that was instrumental to his development.

The patch features a new logo that shows a progression of five players increasing in size that intends to show a player’s progress from from Little League and to the majors. The new “Evolution” logo, meant solidarity with youth baseball and softball organizations, will also appear on the back of each team’s cap and jerseys in place of the MLB silhouetted batter.

Game-worn Players Weekend jerseys will be up for bidding at MLB.com/auctions with all proceeds donated to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, which helps improve amateur baseball and softball programs across the U.S. and Canada.