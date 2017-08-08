MLB releases 2017 postseason schedule

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians. | Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Although it may seem like just last week the Cubs won the World Series, the next postseason is right around the corner.

Major League Baseball released its postseason schedule on Tuesday.

The American League wild-card game will kickoff the postseason on Oct. 3 and will air on ESPN. The National League wild-card game will be the following night on TBS Network.

The American League Division Series (ALDS) will start on Oct. 5, while the National League Division Series will begin the next day. Both will air on either FS1 or MLB Network.

The 113th World Series will start on Oct. 24 on Fox Sports. This will be the first time that home field advantage for the World Series will be determined by best regular season record by league champion and not by the All-Star game.

Here’s the full schedule: