MLB to investigate domestic violence allegation against Cubs’ Russell

Major League Baseball plans to investigate domestic violence allegations made against Cubs shortstop Addison Russell via social media Wednesday night, an MLB official said Thursday morning.

Russell’s wife, Melisa, suggested in multiple posts late Wednesday the couple was breaking up.

In a subsequent comment related to one of the posts, a woman Russell’s wife referred to as a close friend, alleged him of “mentally and physically abusing her.”

MLB is investigating based on the posts and is expected to try to interview both the wife and the friend under its 2-year-old domestic violence policy.

Any potential penalties are at the discretion of the commissioner’s office on a case-by-case basis under the policy.

Former Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman, for example, served a 30-day suspension last year before the Cubs acquired him from the Yankees, despite charges being dropped by authorities after a police investigation in Florida. That case involved a gun and 911 call.

The team did not immediately respond Thursday morning to a request for comment.

Russell has struggled much of this season, hitting .209 with three home runs. He has shared the starting shortstop job with Javy Baez since the team’s recent road trip.