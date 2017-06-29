MLB umpire, a Chicago native, keeps woman from jumping

Major League umpire John Tumpane explains how he got his arms around a woman who was attempting to jump of the Roberto Clemente Bridge, adjacent to PNC Park before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. | AP

MLB umpire John Tumpane walked across the Roberto Clemente Bridge and saw a woman climb over a railing and look toward the Allegheny River below.

“Obviously, that grabbed my attention,” Tumpane said before the Pirates’ game against the Rays, in which the 34-year-old Chicago native was the home-plate umpire. “I asked a couple in front of me, ‘What’s this lady trying to do?’ And they said, ‘I don’t know.’ ”

Tumpane ran to the woman, who told him she wanted a better view of the city from the other side of the railing.

“You don’t want to do that,” Tumpane recalled saying to the woman as he hooked his arm around her. “It’s just as good over here. Let’s go grab some lunch and talk.”

Tumpane was able to get a passerby to call 911 as the woman continued to try to evade his grasp and jump off the bridge. But Tumpane held tight, refusing to let her go. With the assistance of others, Tumpane was able to hold the woman in place until emergency responders arrived and handcuffed her wrist to the bridge.