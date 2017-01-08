MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid: what you need to know

The MLS All-Star Game will take place at Soldier Field on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. | Brian Sandalow/Sun-Times

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game is bringing some of the nation’s top talent to Chicago on Wednesday.

The annual MLS All-Star Game pits the All-Stars against a top tier international club. This year, the MLS All-Stars are being pitted against Real Madrid, who is coming off of their second consecutive Champions League title win. The two teams will take to the pitch at 7:30 p.m.

Reigning FIFA World Player of the Year and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be attending the game.

The Chicago Fire will be heavily represented at the All-Star game. Forward Nemanja Nikolić, defender Johan Kappelhof and midfielders Dax McCarty and Bastian Schweinsteiger are the Fire’s four players voted onto the 24-man roster. The Fire, which plays at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, are second in the Eastern Conference standings — one game behind Toronto FC.

In the wake of MLS All-Star Game, fans funneled into Soldier Field to watch Real Madrid and the All-Stars open training sessions.

The game is sold out, but tickets are on resale on Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $250 to $600.

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.

